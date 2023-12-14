Home page politics

Press Split

Transneft tanks are located in the Ust-Luga oil terminal. The EU states have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia. © Stringer/dpa

The dozen is full: Almost 22 months after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU is launching a twelfth sanctions package.

Brussels – The EU states have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for EU Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

The package envisages introducing a ban on imports of diamonds and tightening the recently barely effective price cap for Russian oil exports to third countries. Trade restrictions and punitive measures against people and organizations that support the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine are also planned for other goods.

The agreement came during the EU summit. It should now be formalized in a written procedure by tomorrow.

Belgium had so far prevented import bans in the EU

In contrast to Great Britain, the EU has not yet imposed a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia. For a long time, the main reason was the resistance of Belgium, where the Flemish port city of Antwerp has been one of the most important diamond centers in the world since the 16th century. Russia is considered the world's largest producer of rough diamonds. In 2021, the state diamond miner Alrosa had revenues of 332 billion rubles (around 3.41 billion euros).

In addition to the economic punitive measures, according to the EU, sanctions are planned against more than 100 other people and organizations that support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. They would then no longer be able to dispose of assets existing in the EU. The affected people will also no longer be allowed to enter the EU. For example, they are said to come from the Russian military, defense and IT sectors.

The last package of sanctions to date came into force in June. For example, it included an instrument against the circumvention of sanctions that have already been imposed. There has long been a far-reaching import ban on crude oil, coal, steel, gold and luxury goods, as well as punitive measures against banks and financial institutions. dpa