The EU has been preparing for weeks to participate in the US initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea. After a setback, there is now a fundamental decision.

Brussels – The EU states have reached a political agreement in principle to start a military operation to secure merchant shipping in the Red Sea. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell announced this on Monday evening after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to diplomats, the operation should ideally start next month and end the attacks by the militant Islamist Houthis from Yemen. The militia wants to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip by shelling ships, which followed the unprecedented massacre by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on October 7th.

Protection of cargo ships

According to current plans, the EU operation will involve sending European warships and airborne early warning systems to the region to protect cargo ships. However, participation in the US attacks against Houthi positions in Yemen is not planned.

According to government sources, Germany wants to take part in the military operation with the frigate “Hessen” – provided that the Bundestag issues a corresponding mandate after the EU planning has been completed. The ship is equipped, among other things, with anti-aircraft missiles. It was specifically designed for escort and maritime control. According to the Bundeswehr, it can use its special radar to monitor airspace the size of the entire North Sea.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a quick completion of the preparations for the planned EU military operation on Monday. The final details now urgently need to be clarified, she said on the sidelines of the EU meeting. In the evening, Borrell cited, among other things, the question of which country should lead the operation and what exactly military reactions to Houthi attacks could look like as an example of outstanding points.

Significant impact on the global economy

Given the dangers, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. This now has a significant impact on the global economy. The USA and Great Britain have recently attacked Houthi targets in Yemen.

The EU's original plan was to simply expand the mandate of the existing anti-piracy operation “Atalanta” in the Indian Ocean for operations in the Red Sea. However, this plan failed due to resistance from Spain, which is currently the lead nation in Operation Atalanta.

The reason for the veto was a dispute within the Spanish government coalition over the country's participation in military operations in the Red Sea. Leftists in particular sympathize with the desire to persuade Israel to stop military operations in the Gaza Strip. dpa