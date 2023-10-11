Home page politics

Germany is considering a temporary payment stop to the Palestinians. However, the EU maintains its support.

Brussels – The War in Israel has since the attack Hamas has already cost countless people their lives. The The unprecedented brutality with which Hamas is acting against Israeli civilians, has caused great international outrage. Immediately after the attack, there were calls to stop all payments to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi announced on Monday on the online service X (formerly Twitter) that all payments would be suspended immediately. In view of the terror and brutality against Israel, there can be no “business as usual,” Varhelyi continued.

No gift to Hamas – majority of EU states reject temporary freeze on payments

On Tuesday evening, the EU foreign ministers met for informal consultations on the attack by the Islamist Hamas. Afterwards, the head of the European External Action Service, Josep Borrell, said that an overwhelming majority of EU states rejected a temporary freeze on payments to the Palestinian Authority. Only two or three countries would see it differently. Therefore, for the time being there should only be a review and not a suspension of payments.

Jospeh Borrell called for compliance with international law in Israeli self-defense. © IMAGO/Martin Bertrand

Borrell justified this by saying that ending support for the Palestinian Authority would amount to a gift to Hamas. This would also endanger the interests and partnership with the Arab world. According to the EU Commission, the EU primarily finances important services for the Palestinian population. These include the health sector and social assistance services for poor families. EU funds also flow to development projects in areas such as democratic governance, the rule of law, water, energy and economic development. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East also receives financial support.

How much money is involved? From 2021 to 2024, a total of around 1.2 billion euros was planned to finance projects. According to its own statements, the EU is the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority. According to the EU Commission, around 400 million euros of the funds planned for the Palestinians until the end of 2023 could theoretically be frozen. 463 million euros have already been paid out since the beginning of the current planning period in 2021. According to the Development Ministry, Germany has pledged around 125 million euros for bilateral development cooperation this year and next.

Catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza – Israel must comply with international law when defending itself

“At the moment the number of victims in Gaza is increasing. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic. We need to support more, not less,” said Borrell. He condemned Hamas’s “barbaric and terrorist attack” but said the Palestinian people were also suffering. He did not question Israel’s right to self-defense. However, this must be exercised within the framework of international law. Citing the position of the United Nations, the diplomat made it clear that “interrupting water supplies, electricity supplies or food supplies to large numbers of civilians” was not compatible with international law.

His statements are largely in line with previous EU statements on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even in times of intensifying conflict. However, they contradict the statements from Washington. Joe Biden’s government has so far refrained from criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza.

What are the goals of UNRWA? 1. Provision of humanitarian assistance:



UNRWA provides basic services such as education, health care, social assistance and emergency shelter to Palestinian refugees. These services are crucial as many Palestinians live in refugee camps and rely on UNRWA’s support. 2. Education:



UNRWA operates schools and educational institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. They offer educational opportunities for Palestinian children and young people. 3. Healthcare:



UNRWA maintains clinics and health facilities that provide medical care to the Palestinian population. 4. Social Support:



The organization also provides social services and support to needy Palestinian refugees.

Germany has announced a payment stop – UN relief agency for the Palestinians (UNRWA) also affected?

Some EU states, including Germany, have already announced a temporary stop to payments of bilateral financial aid for cooperation with the Palestinian territories. The Federal Development Ministry is also currently examining its payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Palestinians (UNRWA). “However, we will proceed with the review based on priorities and decide quickly as soon as payments become necessary in this area. “We don’t want to risk the situation on site getting even worse for vulnerable groups such as women, children or refugees,” a spokesman for the ministry told the newspaper dpa.

Meanwhile, Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock assured that Germany had not financed terrorism even before the review. The fact that the financial aid provided by the federal government and the EU is being reviewed again at Israel’s “special request” does not mean “at all” that there are any doubts about it. However, they want to continue humanitarian support. “It is important for the federal government that we do not stop food aid or water supplies, because the local people need that very, very urgently,” said Baerbock. (tpn)