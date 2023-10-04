Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

The EU states were able to reach a compromise in the asylum dispute. In doing so, they are responding to the EU Commission’s proposals for a crisis regulation.

Brussels – The EU states have achieved a breakthrough after weeks of dispute over a core element of the planned asylum reform. The Spanish EU Council Presidency announced on the platform on Wednesday (October 4) that a common position on the EU Commission’s proposals for a crisis mechanism had been agreed X with. Several diplomats confirmed the agreement, which enables important talks with the European Parliament that are important for completing the EU asylum reform.

EU states agree on another core element for asylum reform

The so-called crisis regulation is a central element of the planned EU asylum reform. In the event of a particularly strong increase in migration, it could be used to extend the period during which people can be held in prison-like conditions. In addition, the circle of people who are eligible for the planned strict border procedures could be increased. In principle, the plans for the EU asylum reform provide for numerous additions and tightening measures in order to limit unwanted migration.

The agreement between the EU states enables important discussions with the European Parliament to complete the asylum reform. © Uli Deck/dpa

The fact that no agreement could be reached on the plans for the crisis mechanism for weeks was due in particular to the Federal Government’s humanitarian concerns. However, after increasing pressure from partner countries, Berlin gave up its resistance last week after making minor concessions. Finally, Italy balked, but has now also agreed to a compromise in the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Member States.

EU states agree on a compromise in the asylum dispute

In Brussels, the federal government explained its rejection of the proposal for the regulation by saying that EU states could use the regulations to lower protection standards for migrants to a questionably low level. Ultimately, however, she was only able to implement a few improvements. According to information from government circles, on Wednesday last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) informally made use of his directive authority and ordered that resistance to the crisis regulation be given up.

Following the agreement at the level of the governments of the EU states, an agreement on the reform project should now be reached with the European Parliament as quickly as possible. Time is of the essence given the imminent European elections in June 2024. Projects that have not been negotiated with the governments of the member states by then could then be called into question again and be delayed for a long time. In the case of the planned reform of the asylum system, this would be a particularly big setback. The project has been in the works for years. Right-wing parties in particular, such as the AfD, have long accused the EU of failing in the fight against illegal migration.

Plans for asylum reform criticized

In principle, the plans for the EU asylum reform provide, among other things, for a much tougher treatment of people from countries that are considered relatively safe. In the future, after crossing the border, they will be taken to strictly controlled reception centers under prison-like conditions. Normally, it would then be checked there within twelve weeks whether the applicant has a chance of being granted asylum. If not, it should be sent back immediately.

In addition, it should be ensured that some of the asylum seekers will be taken away from heavily burdened countries such as Italy and Greece in the future. Countries that do not want to accept refugees would be forced to make compensation payments.