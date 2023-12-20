The Economy and Finance Council «has agreed on a new economic governance framework that guarantees stability and growth, with rules that are balanced, realistic, ready for present and future challenges». The Spanish presidency of the EU announced this at the end of the Ecofin videoconference. And the Minister of Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, gave his green light to the reform of the Stability Pact. The holder of the Treasury dissolved the reservation during the ongoing Ecofin videoconference. «The new agreement is more realistic than the current rules» says the Finance Minister. «We consider positive the implementation of our initial requests for the automatic extension of the plan connected to the investments of the Pnrr, the having considered defense as a significant factor, the deduction of interest expenditure from the structural deficit until 2027». And again Giorgetti underlines that: «We participated in the political agreement for the new stability and growth pact with the spirit of the inevitable compromise in a Europe that requires the consensus of 27 countries». This was stated by the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti at the end of the Ecofin which gave the green light to the new Stability and Growth Pact. It is then up to the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni to underline that «the new Stability Pact will enter in force in the spring of 2024 if the final stages for its approval are concluded positively”. While in the press conference the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis underlined that “there is no time to waste in finalizing the agreement”.

Prime Minister Meloni's position

With a note, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, considers it “important that a common sense compromise has been found among the 27 EU member states for a political agreement on the new Stability and Growth Pact”. According to the leader of the Brothers of Italy «despite very different starting positions and needs between the States, the new Pact is an improvement for Italy compared to the conditions of the past. Less rigid and more realistic rules than those currently in force, which avoid the risk of an automatic return to the previous parameters, which would have been unsustainable for many member states.” Palazzo Chigi's position puts our government at the center of the negotiation: «Thanks to a serious and constructive approach to the negotiation – continues Meloni's official note -, Italy has succeeded, not only in its own interest but in that of the entire Union, to provide gradual mechanisms for debt reduction and recovery from the high deficit levels of the Covid period. Furthermore, PNRR investments and increased interest costs caused by the ECB's interest rate hike will be taken into account, and defense spending will be considered separately as relevant factors.” In short, the Prime Minister declares herself satisfied with the agreement reached within the EU, while expressing a slight disagreement on the general structure since «although the new Pact contemplates innovative mechanisms aimed at taking into account the effects of external and extraordinary events in the calculation of the numerical parameters to be respected, the regret remains for the failure to automatically exclude expenditure on strategic investments from the deficit and debt balance to be respected. A battle that Italy intends to continue to pursue in the future.” Meanwhile, Dem leader Eddy Schlein underlines that «on the stability pact, the government has been absent in the negotiations until the last few hours. It is Germany and France who met yesterday to close an agreement, and it seems to me that Italy accepted with its head down.” And she adds: «We had to fight harder to make that space for investments structural and on the other hand fight for a real European fiscal margin, otherwise it is as if we had not learned the lesson of the pandemic» stated Schlein. The government “should have fought much harder before. This is a bad compromise for Italy, it is an agreement that will hurt the country. Giorgia Meloni managed to accept a worsening compromise and in our opinion this is a mistake and a problem for Italy »she commented.

The reactions

«The new budget rules for EU member countries are more realistic and effective at the same time. They combine clear figures for lower deficits and falling debt-to-GDP ratios with incentives for investment and structural reforms. The stability policy has been strengthened” he writes on the German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, after the Ecofin agreement on the reform of the Stability Pact. And the new agreement finds favor with all EU states. Even Holland, through the mouth of the Finance Minister of the Netherlands, Sigrid Kaag expresses satisfaction: «I am happy that, after a long discussion and difficult negotiations, we have now reached a good agreement on the EU tax rules. It is important that these rules provide a solid basis for national budgets and that everyone respects them. This is the common point of interest of all Member States. It is essential for the Netherlands that this agreement moves towards an ambitious and sustainable debt reduction.” And he adds: «This agreement provides fiscal rules that encourage reforms, with room for investment and adapted to the specific situation of the Member State in question. They work counter-cyclically so that potential economic growth is not interrupted. Furthermore, we also need to respect the rules better, which has too often been a problem in the past.”

Two years of negotiations

After two years of negotiations, an agreement was reached which the various states define as “historic”. An agreement among 27 on the new rules of the Stability and Growth Pact. «This is excellent news for France and excellent news for Europe. Simply because these new rules will guarantee financial stability and good accounting throughout Europe for the next few years” underlines the French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, after the Ecofin meeting. «Furthermore, for the first time in thirty years, this Pact recognizes the importance of investments and structural reforms. Investments in decarbonisation and defense to confirm its place on the international scene”, he added.