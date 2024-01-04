Street vendors and seaside resorts, the EU will carefully analyze the competition bill

There European Commission will “carefully analyze” the drawing of competition law adopted by Italy “in the perspective of street vendors sector as well as in that of beach concessions” and “will continue the bilateral dialogue on these two topics with the Italian authorities”.

He said it, as he writes Handlea spokesperson for the EU Commission, recalling in particular that Brussels “is monitoring the situation of the street vendor sector in Italy and has already been in contact with the national authorities on this issue”. Brussels' decision comes after the promulgation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellato 30 December 2023 of the annual law for the market and competition.

This provision represents one of the goals of the Pnrr to be achieved by the fourth quarter of 2023, which is why it is necessary to promptly proceed with the promulgation, but in a letter sent to the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russato the President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontanaand to the Prime Minister Giorgia MeloniMattarella says he believes “it is necessary to draw the attention of the Government and Parliament to article 11 of the law, regarding the assignment of concessions for trade in public areas, which, in addition to regulating the methods of issuing concessions new concessionsintroduces yet another automatic extension of existing concessions, for an extremely long period”.

“The profiles of conflict with European law and with definitive jurisdictional decisions – he writes Mattarella speaking of the provision – they increase the uncertainty of the regulatory framework, determining the need to guarantee legal certainty and the uniform interpretation of the law by all the subjects involved. This makes further initiatives essential in the short term Government And Parliament“.

Tremonti: “Brussels' requests are now overcome by history”

The Bolkestein directive “is now overtaken by history”. He says so, as he reports the Ansain an interview with The print Giulio Tremontipresident of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Chamber. Frits Bolkestein “he is a person I knew very well and his action was inspired by an idea of European market freedom, of movement of capital from one nation to another, not within national borders – he explains -. That great idea has been perverted by the bureaucracy into a frenzy of regulatory power.”

Tremonti however he understands “the position of Quirinale. It is our obligation to comply, but it is also a political duty to note that Brussels' requests are today overcome by history, they represent the relic of a bygone Europe.” Bolkestein “it does not only concern attractive concessions on a European scale, but all concessions, even the smallest ones. According to you, there is a European company that has an interest in taking a slice of the concessions to street vendors? The most serious thing in politics is ridicule. And here we cover ourselves with ridicule in the name of the Market God.”

Europe “can no longer be just a market, but must be borders, traditions, values”. Tremonti also focuses on the case of the deputy of Brothers of Italy, Emanuele Pozzolo: he does not go into the merits of the facts but of the affair he contests “the somewhat snobbish image that the media and the opposition have constructed by describing that party as symptomatic of the abuse of power, while it was organized in the tourist office of a small town, with the food brought from home”. It is the photograph of “a minor world – he claims – which is however the majority in the country”.

