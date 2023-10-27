EU, Enrico Letta and the abandonment of the Democrats. Here’s what happened in Strasbourg

The return of Enrico Letta. The former secretary of the Democratic Party was sent to a classroom yesterday EU Parliament of Strasbourg, in particular in Industry Commission. for a conference. But it’s basically done for speak almost to himself. The scene he found himself in front of was one deserted roompractically – we read on Libero – all the chairs were empty. There were all those present seven and of these four occupied the back rowslike those idiot students who stay at the back desks to continue playing Tetris, in short, quite a scenario disheartening.

But probably – continues Libero – what caused the most anger to the former head of the Democrats It wasn’t the low turnout for his speech, but the total abandonment of his peopleThe PD MEPs. In fact, those present are even fewer than the Dem representatives in the European Parliament, which they are sixteen in total. Those who all in all they owe their former boss something. The intervention, defined as an “exchange of opinions” with the former prime minister “at a high level” on the European single market, turned into a monologue. Perhaps – concludes Libero – if the speakers had been former prime ministers like Prodi, Draghi or the same Renzithat classroom would not have been like this deserted. Goodbye power and “friends”.

