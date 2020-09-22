The special summit of European heads of state and government, which was planned for Thursday and Friday, had to be postponed. Council President Charles Michel is in quarantine.

Due to a corona case, the EU special summit was postponed.

EU Council President Charles Michel is in quarantine. A security officer tested positive.

A replacement date has already been announced.

Munich – Due to a Corona case, it is planned for this week Special summit of the European heads of state and government postponed. As an EU spokesman informed the public on Tuesday via Twitter, a security officer from EU Council President Charles Michel tested positive for the coronavirus * Sars-CoV-2. That is why the Council is President Charles Michel now in quarantine. In Germany, however, there is a new corona hotspot in North Rhine-Westphalia.

EU special summit canceled: Council President Charles Michel in quarantine

“The President of the European Council learned today that a security officer with whom he was in close contact at the beginning of last week tested positive for Covid,” wrote EU spokesman Barend Leyts. The Council President was last tested for Corona on Monday and was negative. “In order to respect Belgian rules, he went into quarantine from today.” For the meeting of the European heads of state and government a Alternative date found. Accordingly, the meeting should take place on October 1st and 2nd.

The @eucopresident today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID. The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. ⁰

Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today. – Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) September 22, 2020

At the summit, the heads of state and government want to talk about foreign policy issues and especially about the relationship to China and the Turkey speak. The EU had given Turkey an ultimatum at the end of August and threatened additional sanctions because of controversial gas explorations in the eastern Mediterranean. If there is no progress, a list of further punitive measures could be discussed at the special summit, said the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell. These would also include economic sanctions.

It should also be about sanctions for the conflict in Belarus, which are currently blocked by the EU country Cyprus. Further topics are the further development of the internal market and digitization. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (mbr)