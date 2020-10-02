After a long dispute, the EU has decided on sanctions against Belarus. The summit resolution only maintains the threat of punishment against Turkey

BRUSSELS taz | After a fierce dispute, the European Union finally decided on sanctions against the regime in Belarus. At a special summit in Brussels on Friday night, Cyprus withdrew its veto, which had prevented an agreement on punitive measures for weeks. The new EU penalties hit those around the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, but not Lukashenko himself.

The sanctions affect around 40 Belarusian officials who are accused of participating in election fraud, said EU Council President Charles Michel. Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of an “important signal” that would strengthen the peaceful opposition in Belarus. The EU acts “against those who oppose the democratic movements”.

The agreement was preceded by hours of tough negotiations with Greece and Cyprus. Both EU countries called for sanctions to be imposed, or at least threatened, not only to Belarus, but also to Turkey. They were responding to the controversial Turkish gas drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean, which were accompanied by military maneuvers. Merkel opposed this, however, and demanded that Erdoğan be offered a “positive agenda”.

So she was able to prevail in the end. The summit resolution maintains the threat of punishment against Turkey that was pronounced in the summer, but does not explicitly speak of sanctions. Rather, Erdoğan is being asked to stop his “illegal activities” and to seek talks with Greece and Cyprus. If this succeeds and Erdoğan shows “constructive efforts”, the EU will go far to meet him.

Visa liberalization with Turkey under discussion again

The summit decision not only speaks of a continuation of the controversial refugee deal, but also of modernizing the customs union with Turkey and expanding trade. Visa liberalization is also under discussion again. Erdoğan had already requested all of this in 2016 without ever meeting the conditions set by the EU. Now Brussels wants to help – and submit a plan by December.

The EU decision no longer speaks of the otherwise usual demands for free elections, freedom of expression or the liberation of political prisoners. All of this is only required of Belarus, not Turkey. The summit also refrained from condemning Turkish interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The EU leaders left it to appeals for a ceasefire and a peaceful conflict settlement.

According to the French head of state Emmanuel Macron, Turkey is directly fueling the war. According to intelligence reports from Paris, Erdoğan is said to have sent hundreds of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan. The heads of state and government expressed concern, but did not want to risk another argument with Erdoğan. “After the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, we already have enough problem areas,” said a diplomat.

The strategy debate on dealing with Turkey was not brought to an end either. Relations are at a “crossroads”, warned EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell – but where the journey is going is still not clear after the two-day meeting in Brussels.

The EU is all the more resolute when it comes to Belarus: The new sanctions were put into effect on Friday afternoon. According to the EU Official Journal, 40 people will be blocked and banned from entering the country. Among them are Interior Minister Juri Karaeu, members of the state election commission, the secret service KGB and the special forces Omon and SOBR.