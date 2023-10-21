Home page politics

From: Stephen Israel

Split

David O’Sullivan is a former Secretary General of the European Commission and a senior EU diplomat. From 2014 to 2019, the Irishman was the EU ambassador to the USA. In January 2023, he took over as special international envoy for the implementation of EU sanctions. © Kaniuka Ruslan/Imago

The sanctions are intended to hit Putin and the powerful in Russia so that they give up the war against Ukraine. But do they work?

David O’Sullivan has been EU sanctions coordinator since the beginning of the year and in his new role has already visited a number of third countries in order to close the most important loopholes in the sanctions regime against Russia. The former top official and EU ambassador in Washington draws a positive interim conclusion in an interview with Stephan Israel.

Mr O’Sullivan, has the EU failed with its sanctions regime against Russia? Latest figures suggest Vladimir Putin is getting what he needs for weapons production…

No, I don’t share this view. I think the sanctions are working. The three main objectives were, first, to weaken the Russian military’s technological capabilities, second, to deprive the Russian government of revenue to continue the war, and third, to impose a heavy cost on Russia’s economy for unprovoked aggression. I think we can see clear impacts in all three areas.

Ukraine reported that a lot of Western technology is being found even in newer Russian missiles…

While it is true that some semi-military components still find their way to Russia, the quality of Russian weapons is declining. You can also see this in the Russian missiles that were intercepted by the Ukrainians. Russia is now turning to North Korea for components. This shows how much Putin has problems continuing to produce technologically sophisticated weapons.

But the numbers speak a different language. Russia’s imports from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia and Turkey rose by 37 percent in the first half of the year and at the same time exports from the EU to Central Asia and Turkey increased to a similar extent.

Those were the previous numbers. We are now seeing a significant slowdown. It is worthwhile that we were able to reach an agreement with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Serbia to prevent the re-export of products that can be used for defense equipment. All of these countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates, have agreed to ban the re-export of a whole list of products to Russia. So I think we’ve managed to close that loophole. We hope that Turkey will follow suit in the next few days.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA in the course of a cooperation with the Europe.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Europe.Table on October 16, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

“The Russians are struggling to maintain the technological quality of their weapons”

Ukraine’s sanctions coordinator says all kinds of Western products have been found in new weapons, missiles and drones from Russia.

We know that these products are in stock and that Russians were able to purchase them from various sources. I mean, these are everyday things. Chips, integrated circuits, flash memory cards, optical readers. Much of it circulates in the global economy and some of it finds its way to Russia. But I think that we are increasingly cutting off the source of this technology from Europe or the USA, making it more and more difficult for Russia to acquire it. We know for sure, and the Ukrainians confirmed this to us when they were here, that Russia’s supply of these types of products is shrinking, and they are struggling to maintain the technological quality of their weapons.

You have traveled through third countries, what is the feedback?

We have two countries that we would have expected to join our sanctions. These are Serbia and Turkey. We are of course disappointed that the two accession candidates have not done so. Both countries have their own reasons. Serbia has its own painful history from the 90s. In Turkey, Mr. Erdogan is trying to find some kind of middle ground and doesn’t want to take sides. But all recognize that they do not want to become a platform for evading sanctions, especially when it comes to military goods supplied to the military-industrial complex.

“The fight against avoidance deals starts at home”

Your title is sanctions coordinator, which doesn’t sound like much power…

My job is to reach out to the countries. But of course in the future the EU can use its new instruments against countries that participate in circumvention deals. Everyone knows that this threatening backdrop exists. And of course, the fight against avoidance deals starts at home. To the extent that European goods find their way to Russia, they still originate somewhere in Europe.

You mentioned the new tools against sanctions violations. Do you think these will soon be used against some third countries?

We continue to seek to work with all countries in a cooperative spirit, recognizing their sovereignty, their independence and their territorial integrity. But if we are unable to come to an agreement through negotiations on how to deal with some of these circumvention issues, then of course we have the option of resorting to these punitive measures. I hope we don’t have to do that. But I also hope that we will not hesitate to use these instruments when necessary.

The oil price cap doesn’t seem to be working either…

Well, it works. But of course we have two problems. One is the very high price of oil. This, of course, means that Russia can command higher prices for its oil than it would have previously. And secondly, there are problems with the circumvention of regulations through the shipping and transport of this oil.

“There is evidence of shadow fleets”

What do you mean by that specifically?

There is evidence that some shipping companies manipulate transportation costs and the price of oil. And we also have evidence that there are so-called shadow fleets with very old, sometimes extremely dilapidated tankers that are apparently not insured by Western insurers, but by Russia or China. But with what guarantee? If an environmental disaster ever happens and one of these tankers dumps oil somewhere on a coast, I don’t know if the affected country would actually be compensated by this insurance. The G7 industrialized countries are actively addressing this and considering how to combat this type of circumvention. And I think we’ll see more action in the next few weeks.

Ukraine calls for the price cap to be lowered. Would that be a way?

I think the general view is that the problem is not the price cap. This works, but not as effectively as we originally hoped. The price of oil is now almost $100 a barrel. This of course makes oil trading much more interesting and benefits Russia. If the price of oil is $100, lowering the price cap from $60 to $40 will not have much impact. I think the main focus is on circumventing the price cap through shadow fleets or by falsifying the waybills and documentation about the cost of transportation compared to the cost of the freight. Very active work is being done to close these loopholes.

The debate about the 12th sanctions package has begun. What should it contain?

I am not involved in drafting new sanctions. Honestly, I think there’s still a long way to go before we get there. And in the meantime, there will be all sorts of speculation about what should be in it and what people want. But that’s not my topic.