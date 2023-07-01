EU | Spain starts today as the EU presidency

The presidency passes from Sweden to Spain.

Spain begins his fifth EU presidency today, when the presidency passes from Sweden to Spain.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez is toldthat one of Spain’s goals as the presidency is to bring Europe closer to the citizens.

In addition, Spain stress during his term, the reduction of EU dependencies, the green transition, social and economic justice and European unity, says Europötietotus.

According to Sanchez, the green transition will bring Europe savings of over 130 million euros at most, when the import of fossil fuels decreases. At the same time, he estimates that it will create up to a million jobs on the continent.

of Spain the presidency lasts until the end of December.

The presidency of the EU rotates among the member states so that one EU country acts as the presidency of the EU Council for six months at a time.