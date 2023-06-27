EU | Some member countries demand a ban on fur farming, Finland does not support it

Currently, the EU Commission is not preparing to ban fur farms.

Part EU member states demand a ban on fur farming in the Union territory. Finland does not consider the ban necessary.

The EU agriculture and fisheries ministers discussed fur farming at their meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

Germany, the Netherlands and Austria pointed out at the meeting that fur farming should be banned. In addition, the countries would like the Commission to investigate the possibility of banning the sale and marketing of fur products in the EU’s internal market.

The countries justified their demand with animal welfare and health concerns for humans. For example, in 2020 in Denmark, coronavirus infections spread among people in fur farms.

The demand for a ban was supported by Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovakia. In addition, in Monday’s debate, Bulgaria, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Malta, France and Slovenia spoke in favor of the ban.

Finland did not support the claim. The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry represented Finland at the meeting Sari Essayah (kd) said that the fur industry must be developed without the need to ban the industry.

“All sustainable animal production, including fur production, requires healthy and well-being animals. The fur industry, which is aware of its responsibility, is responsible for its own part, that animal welfare is taken care of and developed,” said Essayah.

“The welfare of fur animals can and should be developed based on the latest scientific knowledge and best practices without the need to ban the industry.”

In addition to Finland, at least Greece and Denmark opposed the ban in their speeches. The issue was not voted on.

At the moment, the commission is not preparing to ban fur farming.

Fur breeding and banning the sale of fur products in the EU is also called for by a citizen’s initiative, which is being processed by the Commission.

The citizens’ initiative has been signed by a total of around 1.5 million citizens of EU countries. About 82,000 signatures came from Finland.

In many EU countries, fur farming is already prohibited in national legislation.

in Finland fur farms are mentioned twice in the program of the new government.

“The government recognizes the importance and special challenges of Finnish primary production, such as animal farms, reindeer husbandry, the fur and horticultural sector, and seedling production,” the program reads.

In addition, the program promises to develop fur industry quality systems together with the industry.

Among the governing parties, the Basic Finns, Christian Democrats and Rkp have defended the fur farm. The coalition has not had a strong position on the matter, but it has not pushed for the banning of foster care either.