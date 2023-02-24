The European Union on Friday defined the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, coinciding with the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, including a ban on the export of military technology and measures against Iranian companies that supply drones to Moscow.

“Today, the EU approved the tenth package of sanctions against Russia” to “help Ukraine win the war”, announced the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union on its official Twitter account.

The European bloc is “united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people”, commented the Swedish presidency of the EU, promising that it will continue to support Kiev “for as long as necessary”.

Negotiations between EU countries had stalled in recent hours over the size of synthetic rubber quotas that countries will be able to import from Russia, as Poland wanted to reduce them, but an agreement was finally reached after more than 24 hours. .

The negotiated package “includes, for example, stricter restrictions on the export of technology and dual-use items”, restrictive measures directed against individuals and entities that support the war, advertise or deliver drones used by Russia in the war, and measures “against the Russian disinformation,” listed the Swedish presidency.

“Collectively, EU member states imposed the strongest and most far-reaching sanctions ever imposed to help Ukraine win the war,” he concluded.

Specifically, 47 electronic components that Russia can use in its weapons systems, such as drones, missiles and helicopters, will be sanctioned, in such a way that, taking into account the nine previous packages, all technological products found on the battlefield will have banned, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Seven Iranian companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard that manufacture the drones that Tehran is giving Moscow to bomb Ukraine will also be sanctioned.

The new measures target around 100 Russian individuals and companies, including members of the armed forces, responsible for committing crimes in Ukraine and deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

All of them will have their goods and assets frozen in the EU and will be banned from entering the bloc’s territory.

The tenth package again focuses on the need to prevent both Russia and the oligarchs from circumventing sanctions, with an agreement to consider using Russian Central Bank assets frozen in the EU for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

However, several countries have legal doubts about the possibility of using these resources for reconstruction and ask for maximum international consensus.

The sanctions, however, still need to be formally approved before they can actually take effect.