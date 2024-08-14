The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the outbreak of monkeypox (Mpox). The meeting of 16 experts will decide whether the WHO will declare a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alert, as it has done before, over the monkeypox outbreak between July 2022 and May 2023.

More than 14,000 cases of the new strain of (Embox) have been recorded in Africa this year, according to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the start of the online meeting.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the epicenter of the outbreak, but 90 cases have been reported in the past few weeks in neighboring countries, and the outbreak threatens to spread. Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes a rash and is spread through physical contact with infected people or animals, as well as contaminated materials, according to the World Health Organization.

Most patients recover fully. The European Commission announced today that the European Union will send 175,420 doses of vaccine to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent monkeypox.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the disease a continent-wide public health emergency on Tuesday and asked for international assistance to achieve its goal of providing two million vaccines.

Confirmed cases of the disease have fallen slightly from 963 in May to 934 in June, but the World Health Organization says more infections are likely as not all cases are reported and testing has declined.

The Commission said in a statement that it will send the vaccines through the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Agency.