Borrell announced sending €1.4 billion from income from Russian assets to Ukraine

Europe has sent the first tranche of income from the placement of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, amounting to 1.4 billion euros. This was announced at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, reports RIA Novosti.

He specified that the funds are used for the needs of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and the countries of the association that supply weapons to Kyiv. At the same time, the head of European diplomacy recalled that about six billion euros of military aid remain frozen due to a veto imposed by the authorities of “one country.” This is Hungary.

The meeting is taking place in Brussels, not Budapest, despite the fact that the republic holds the presidency of the European Union. In this way, the EU responded to numerous cases of opposition by the Hungarian authorities to the agreed policy of the European Union on Ukraine. This includes visits by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia and China.

Borrell also called for all restrictions on Western weapons strikes against Russia to be lifted and called the supply of air defense systems to Kyiv a priority due to ongoing strikes against Ukrainian energy and infrastructure. At the same time, he acknowledged that it would be difficult to transfer the necessary amount of air defense systems in a short period of time.