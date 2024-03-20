The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Wednesday (20) the disbursement to Ukraine of a first installment of 4.5 billion euros of the 50 billion support package for the next four years agreed by the Union European Union (EU) less than a month ago, when Hungary's initial veto was revoked.

“Funding is flowing to cover Ukraine’s urgent needs and the country has built a solid foundation for European Union support until the end of 2027,” von der Leyen said in a statement alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

This money, added the president, will be “crucial to help Ukraine maintain the functioning of the State at this complicated time” in the midst of Russian aggression; Brussels plans to make a second payment of 1.5 billion in April, as soon as Kiev begins to fulfill the first conditions agreed for the aid payment.

In addition to the disbursement, Shmygal went to Brussels to deliver to Von der Leyen the country's plan to, in his words, “return to rapid growth and recover the losses caused by the war”.

“We have done extensive work to prepare this plan, which covers almost 70 areas of reform, including the public sector, a series of economic reforms to develop a climate for business and entrepreneurship and create future growth points for our economy,” he said.

Von der Leyen highlighted that the plan uses an approach similar to that used by the EU itself with the post-pandemic recovery plan, combining reforms with investments, so it should “boost growth” and at the same time help Ukraine get closer to the bloc. .

“I am sure that we will soon be able to evaluate it positively”, said the president of the European Commission.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also celebrated that the EU and Ukraine “have never been so united” and thanked that the 88 billion received from the community bloc and its Member States until the end of 2023 in the last two years had been fundamental to “guarantee macro-financial stability and internal resilience” of the country and to cover the most urgent budgetary needs and support thousands of citizens.