London.- The rapid development of artificial intelligence has dazzled users in composing music, creating images, and writing essays, while raising fears about its implications.

Even European Union (EU) officials working on innovative rules to rein in emerging technology were caught off guard by the rapid rise of AI.

The 27-nation bloc proposed the Western world’s first artificial intelligence rules two years ago, focusing on reining in risky apps but with a narrow focus.

There was hardly any mention of general-purpose artificial intelligence systems, such as chatbots. Lawmakers working on the AI ​​Act considered including them, but weren’t sure how, or even if it was necessary.

“Then the ChatGPT boom exploded,” said Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian member of the European Parliament who co-led the move.

“If there were still some who doubted whether we need something, I think the doubt was quickly dispelled.”

The launch of ChatGPT last year captured the world’s attention due to its ability to generate human-like responses based on what it has learned by scanning vast amounts of knowledge online.

With emerging concerns, European lawmakers moved quickly in recent weeks to add language about general AI systems, as they put the finishing touches on the legislation.

The EU AI Law could become the de facto global standard for artificial intelligence.

Companies and organizations might decide that the size of the bloc’s single market would make it easier to comply than to develop different products for different regions.

“Europe is the first regional bloc to attempt to significantly regulate AI, which is a huge challenge considering the wide range of systems that the broad term ‘AI’ can cover,” said Sarah Chander, senior policy adviser at the digital rights group. EDRi.

Authorities around the world are scrambling to figure out how to control rapidly evolving technology to ensure that it improves people’s lives without jeopardizing their rights or security.

Regulators are concerned about new ethical and social risks posed by ChatGPT and other general-purpose AI systems, which could transform everyday life, from work and education to copyright and privacy.

The White House recently met with the heads of technology companies working on AI, including Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT creator OpenAI, to discuss the risks of this technology.

While the Federal Trade Commission warned that it would not hesitate to crack down.

China has issued a draft regulation that requires security assessments for any product that uses generative AI systems like ChatGPT.

The UK competition watchdog opened an AI market review, while Italy briefly banned ChatGPT for a privacy breach.

The sweeping EU regulations, covering any provider of AI services or products, are expected to be approved by a committee of the European Parliament on Thursday, and then negotiations will begin between the 27 member countries, Parliament and the Executive Commission. of the EU.

European rules influencing the rest of the world, the so-called Brussels effect, developed previously after the EU tightened data privacy and mandated common cables for charging phones, though such efforts have been criticized for stifling innovation.

Opinions could be different this time. Tech leaders including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have called for a six-month pause to consider the risks of accelerated development of such technologies.

Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the “godfather of AI,” and fellow AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio expressed their concerns last week about the uncontrolled development of AI.

Tudorache said such warnings show that the EU’s move to start crafting AI rules in 2021 was the right move.

Google, which responded to ChatGPT with its own Bard chatbot and is implementing artificial intelligence tools, declined to comment. The company has told the EU that “AI is too important not to regulate.”

Microsoft, a sponsor of OpenAI, did not respond to a request for comment. It has welcomed the EU effort as an important step “towards making trusted AI the norm in Europe and around the world.”

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, said in an interview last month that she believed governments should get involved in regulating AI technology.

But when asked if some of the OpenAI tools should be classified as higher risk, in the context of the proposed European standards, he said it is “very nuanced.”

“It depends on where the technology is applied,” he responded, citing a very high-risk medical use case or legal use case versus an accounting or advertising application as an example.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans stops in Brussels and other European cities this month on a world tour to talk about the technology with users and developers.

Provisions recently added to the EU’s AI Law would require “core” AI models to disclose copyrighted material used to train the systems, according to a recent partial draft of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press.

Basic models, also known as extensive language models, are a subcategory of general purpose AI that includes systems like ChatGPT.

Its algorithms are trained on vast amounts of information online, such as blog posts, digital books, scientific articles, and pop songs.

“You have to make a significant effort to document the copyrighted material you use in algorithm training, paving the way for artists, writers and other content creators to seek redress,” Tudorache said.

Officials writing AI regulations have to balance the risks the technology poses with the transformative benefits it promises.

Big tech companies developing AI systems and European national ministries seeking to implement them “are trying to limit the reach of regulators,” while civil society groups push for more accountability, EDRi’s Chander said. .

“We want more information about how these systems are developed, the levels of environmental and economic resources that are allocated to them, but also how and where these systems are used so that we can effectively challenge them,” he added.

Under the EU’s risk-based approach, uses of AI that threaten the safety or rights of individuals face strict controls.

Remote facial recognition is expected to be banned. So are government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behavior. Indiscriminate “scraping” of Internet photos used for biometric matching and facial recognition is also prohibited.

Predictive surveillance and emotion recognition technology, in addition to therapeutic or medical uses, are still ruled out.

Violations can result in fines of up to 6 percent of a company’s global annual revenue.

Even after getting final approval, expected by the end of the year or early 2024 at the latest, the AI ​​Act will not take effect immediately. There will be a grace period for businesses and organizations to figure out how to adopt the new rules.

The industry may push for longer arguing that the final version of the AI ​​Law goes further than the original proposal, said Frederico Oliveira Da Silva, a senior legal officer at European consumer group BEUC.

They might argue that “instead of one and a half or two years, we need two or three,” he said.

He noted that ChatGPT was only released six months ago and has already presented a number of problems and benefits in that time.

“If the AI ​​Law does not fully take effect for years, what will happen in these four years?” Da Silva said.

“That’s really our concern, and that’s why we’re asking authorities to be aware, just really focus on this technology.”