From: Bettina Menzel

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in front of a European Union flag in Vienna in early July 2023. © IMAGO/photonews.at/Georges Schneider

The EU can only approve further military aid to Ukraine unanimously, but Hungary is against it. The commission has now found a way to change Viktor Orbán’s mind.

Brussels – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is at odds with the European Union (EU) on numerous issues and is also opposed to supporting Ukraine. The EU’s current aid to Ukraine will expire in December, and a new aid package will then be issued. The European Commission now apparently wants to release 13 billion euros to Hungary in order to persuade Orbán not to exercise a veto against aid to Ukraine. This was reported by US magazine Politico on Tuesday (October 3). Orbán had recently repeatedly sent pro-Russian signals to Moscow.

EU could pay 13 billion euros in previously frozen funds to Hungary

In the European Commission, a unanimous decision from the 27 member states is necessary to make budget decisions. The EU froze Hungarian funds last year due to concerns about compliance with democratic standards. Now the Commission apparently hopes that releasing a large portion of these funds could convince Orbán not to veto aid to Ukraine. Officials in Brussels and Budapest told the magazine on condition of anonymity Politico with. Also the Financial Times received relevant information. At the beginning of this year, Hungary implemented measures to strengthen its judiciary, which was one of the EU requirements for the release of funds.

If Hungary’s reforms are deemed satisfactory, Budapest could request 13 billion euros, as initially Financial Times had reported. A total of 22 billion euros are on hold. Given the election of the pro-Russian Robert Fico as head of government in Slovakia, the decision is urgent. The politician from the populist Smer-SD party had already announced an end to military aid for Ukraine. In addition, the US Congress recently canceled aid to Ukraine in order to reach an agreement in the budget dispute and avoid a government shutdown.

Further EU funding remains frozen: That’s why Hungary doesn’t want to help Ukraine

However, parts of the Hungarian funds remain frozen Politico reported. This includes 6.3 billion euros due to the risk of bribery, a further 2.5 billion euros due to controversies over Hungary’s handling of asylum seekers, a homophobic “child protection law” and the threat to the academic independence of Hungarian universities. Hungary is also entitled to 10.4 billion euros in EU grants from the post-pandemic reconstruction fund. However, Budapest will only have access to the funds if 27 conditions are met, including anti-corruption measures, according to the statement Politico.

Orbán cited Ukrainian treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine as the reason for his refusal to support Ukraine with military aid: In 2017, Kiev passed a law that banned the use of minority languages ​​in schools. There has also been a recent dispute over Ukrainian grain exports. Hungary, Slovakia and Poland had ordered a ban on imports of 23 agricultural products from Ukraine because they feared a drop in prices on the domestic market. In doing so, they caused diplomatic tension in Kiev.