EU, Schlein now wants to command: only his loyalists in key positions in Brussels

Elly Schlein he decided to really take charge of the PDthanks to the consensus obtained at European and recent victories at ballots in key cities like Florence And Bari. The dem leader now changes gear and moves key roles to Brussels is intent on placing its men with few concessions at minorities. At the European Parliament – reports Il Foglio – Stefano Bonaccini could be don’t get assignments. Schlein prefers to have him as party president, given that the former governor of Emilia Romagna he never gave her a hard time. Perhaps he will obtain the presidency of one of the commissions, but it is not certain.

In the European Parliament delegation – continues Il Foglio – Schlein will rely mainly on his: Camilla Laureti and Alexander Zan. It is true that you would intend to entrust the task of group leader of the Democratic Party to Nicola Zingarettibut anyone who thought that this is a would be wrong promotion. The former president of the region Lazio he already occupied that post at the time of his first (and only) mandate as an MEP. So this one It certainly can’t be defined as a “career advancement”, On the contrary. And in fact there are those who say that Zingaretti is not exactly enthusiastic about the role he is supposed to take on.