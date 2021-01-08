The European Council intends to hold an online COVID-19 pandemic summit on January 21. This was announced on Friday, January 8, by the official representative of the President of the European Council Barend Leits.

“On January 21 at 18:00 (20:00 Moscow time), President of the European Council Charles Michel will hold a videoconference with the leaders of the 27 EU member states to coordinate on the situation with COVID-19,” he wrote in Twitter…

At the online summit, which took place on November 19, 2020, representatives of the EU countries discussed the vaccination campaign for the population of the European Union countries, collective work to combat the spread of COVID-19, as well as a unified testing system and fair distribution of vaccines.

At the end of December last year, vaccination against COVID-19 began in Europe.

Earlier, on December 16, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov announced pressure on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) due to the accelerated certification of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

On December 8, it became known that during the study of vaccines Pfizer and BioNTech died six participants: two deaths in the vaccinated group, four in the placebo group. At the same time, in January in the US state of Florida, a doctor died a few weeks after being vaccinated with Pfizer, and in Norway three more people died after being vaccinated with the drug.