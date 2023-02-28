Fraud against the EU, Stefania Zambelli and the “MEP indemnity”

Stephanie ZambelliMEP at high altitude League at home in Salò, 51 years old ended up in the center of an inquiry by the European Prosecutor’s Office of Milan (Eppo), according to the investigators would have defrauded the EU in relation to parliamentary allowanceswrongly received. After Qatar-gate– we read in the Corriere della Sera – they are coming new legal problems for Italian representatives. At the request of the prosecutors, the investigating judge of Brescia signed a seizure order quote from over 172 thousand euros — current accounts and three cars — against Zambelli and of four of his assistants, in turn under investigation for aggravated fraud against the EU. He also gets involved Marco «Pacio» Pacini35 years, daughter’s boyfriend by Zambelli: the famous choreography in the post lockdown derby (the tribute to the healthcare personnel who covered the Curva Sud on November 7, 2021) was his work.

Always – continues the Corriere – very close to the undisputed leader Luca Lucci, already several times struck by Daspo and especially involved in the investigation of fights in the stands in the 2009 derby, Pacini had recently been involved in another affair cost the club a fine more 66 thousand euros. He was also among the curve heads founders of the Milan club «Secondo blu», designed for circumvent the rules which prevent the company from grant concessions on tickets to the ultras who have received a Daspo. Even to him, Stefania Zambelli’s “service provider”, the investigating judge has impounded a car. Whoever investigates proceeds by hypothesizing one misappropriation of resources funds allocated by the EU and mostly intended for payments of the collaborators of the MP’s staff.

Subscribe to the newsletter

