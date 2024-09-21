EU Ambassador to Moldova Mazeix says Sandu criticized “behind closed doors”

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mažeiks, admitted that Brussels often does not make public criticism of the country’s President Maia Sandu and her ruling party. He said this on the air of the Exclusiv TV channel, reports TASS.

“Yes, there are shortcomings that we criticize behind closed doors,” Mazeiks said, noting that for the EU “it is also important that if there is such criticism, it is listened to better.”

At the same time, the diplomat acknowledged that in Moldova there are practically no media outlets that criticize the ruling party and the president. “This may be one of the problems that exists. Strong media outlets are a healthy part of society,” the ambassador emphasized.

Earlier, former Moldovan Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo called Sandu’s statement on joining the EU without Transnistria a crime against the state. He said that under him the country would maintain relations with Transnistria, and he could begin communicating with the current leadership of the region from the very first days of his presidency.