The ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) said this Thursday (29.Dec.2022) that the mandatory covid-19 test for travelers coming from China would be “unjustified”. Italy had asked the European Union to accompany it in adopting the measure.

Xi Jinping’s government suspended the policy of “covid zero” in the country after a series of public protests. The end of the measures had an impact on the increase in contagions and caused China to face a covid outbreak. It is estimated that up to 248 million people, or about 18% of the country’s inhabitants, have been infected by the new coronavirus.

In a statement, the health body said the European Union does not expect the outbreak in Chinese cities to have an impact on the economic bloc. This is because the variants of covid that circulate in China have also been detected in EU countries. The information is from BBC.

The agency also said that the “potential infections imported from China are low” compared to the number of cases of covid detected in the European Union. He stated that, given the relaxation of restrictions in China, the increase in cases of covid in the country was anticipated.

The ECDC stated that citizens of the bloc have relatively high vaccination and immunizations. “We remain vigilant and will be ready to use the emergency brake if necessary”said the health agency.

In addition, ECDC declared that each EU member country is free to make its own policies to combat the increase in virus infections.

In the United Kingdom, the adoption of the measure for travelers from China is “in revision”according to BBC. Italy, on the other hand, determined on Wednesday (Dec. 28) the obligation to carry out the covid test within 48 hours before entering its national territory.

In case of diagnosis for the disease, the traveler must undergo a molecular test to “the sequencing” from the virus and quarantine according to the rules of the “current law” in the country to combat the coronavirus. The measure is valid until January 31. Here’s the full (153 KB, in Italian).

Other countries have adopted measures for travelers coming from China. The United States will require the covid test with a negative result to enter its territory. The determination also applies to passengers on flights originating in Hong Kong and Macau.

The governments of Japan and Malaysia charge the presentation of the test with a negative result and new tracking and surveillance measures, respectively. On December 25th, the NHC (National Health Commission) of China has announced that it will no longer release daily covid numbers in the country.