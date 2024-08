European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen | Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The European Union (EU) published a statement this Sunday (4) stating that the results released by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, which indicate the dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential elections held on July 28, “cannot be recognized”.

“Reports from international election observation missions clearly state that the July 28 presidential elections did not meet international standards of electoral integrity,” the statement begins.

“Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has yet to publish the official voting records (“minutes”) from the polling stations. Without evidence to support them, the results published on August 2 by the CNE cannot be recognized,” it continues. “Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt on the credibility of the officially published results,” the text states.

The European bloc’s statement was released a day after seven member countries (Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal) published a joint statement calling on the Chavista regime to publish the voting records.

“Copies of the electoral registers published by the opposition, and reviewed by several independent organisations, indicate that Edmundo González Urrutia appears to be the winner of the presidential elections by a significant majority,” the EU said in its statement, also stating that it “requests further independent verification of the electoral registers, if possible by an internationally recognised entity”.