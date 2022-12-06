Tuesday, December 6, 2022
EU | Sanna Marin starts Independence Day in the Western Balkans, where the EU competes for influence with Russia

December 6, 2022
The leaders of the EU countries and the Western Balkan countries will meet in Albania.

of the European Union and the leaders of the Western Balkan countries will meet on Tuesday in the capital of Albania, Tirana. The meeting is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the promotion of economic and energy cooperation and the green and digital transition, security issues and migration.

The Western Balkan region has been the target of Russia’s active attempts to influence. At the same time, countries in the region have expressed frustration that the integration towards membership of the Union has progressed slowly.

Tuesday’s summit will not deal with the Union’s enlargement policy, but it is expected to come up in the discussions.

The applicant countries’ obligations include, among other things, joining the guidelines of the EU’s common foreign and security policy. Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo have joined the EU sanctions imposed due to Russia’s war of aggression, but Serbia, on the other hand, has not.

Bridge there is currently an energy and food crisis in the Western Balkans. At the same time, the number of migrants passing through the Western Balkans has been growing rapidly this year.

The purpose of the meeting, like previous summits, is to approve the EU’s declaration, which the countries of the Western Balkans join. Finland is represented by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), who is expected to arrive in Finland in the evening for the Independence Day Linna celebrations.

