EU | Sanna Marin: Finland is not ready for the EU’s new financial instruments

Marin said that he was particularly pleased that Ukraine’s 18 billion euro support for next year was confirmed at the EU summit.

Brussels

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that he told the EU summit that Finland is not ready for new financial instruments, for example instruments like the recovery instrument. According to Marin, the EU should use existing funds efficiently.

“This feedback has been forwarded to the Commission, and we are not the only country to take this point of view,” Marin said after the summit ended on Thursday in Brussels.

Chairman of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen outlined in his letter to EU leaders earlier this week that the EU’s competitiveness could be strengthened with a common “sovereignty fund”.

After the pandemic, the EU countries decided on a joint recovery, for which joint debt was assumed. At that time, Finland was also demanding that it remain a one-time operation.

EU leaders discussed trade relations with the United States at the meeting and tasked the commission with drawing up a plan for a European strategy by January to support European companies and ensure Europe’s competitiveness.

Marin hoped the preparation would prevent an “unnecessary trade war” with the United States.

At the beginning of February, there is an extra European Council, or summit, where trade relations are discussed. Another topic is immigration.

“Finland has strongly supported the fact that we have a unified Europe-wide solution,” Marin says about immigration.

Marin says that he is particularly pleased that the 18 billion euro support for Ukraine for next year was confirmed at the EU leaders’ meeting and that all countries came behind it. Ukraine uses the macroeconomic support in question for government expenditures, including pensions and other administrative expenses.

At the dinner of the meeting, the leaders discussed sanctions against Russia. It helped, because the EU ambassadors reached an agreement on the ninth sanctions package at their meeting on Thursday evening, which, among other things, will add nearly 200 new people to the sanctions.

“It is extremely important that we are united here,” Marin said about the sanctions decision, which required the unanimity of the member countries.

In addition to Ukraine’s EUR 18 billion support, it was confirmed that the EU will accept a 15 percent minimum tax level for large companies. Hungary’s funding from the EU budget will be cut in accordance with the previous plan, and in addition, Hungary’s recovery plan will be conditionally approved. All these four decisions were bundled together.