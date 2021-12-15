EU Sanna Marin: EU voice to be heard in Ukraine talks – ‘Russia and US can’t talk past EU’

EU leaders and Eastern Partners reviewed the situation at their summit. Belarus, which had seceded from the partnership, was missing from the group and had a vacancy between Finland and Estonia.

Brussels

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) states that the European Union must ensure that its voice is also heard in the discussions on the tense situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

“It cannot be that Russia and the United States seem to be discussing this situation past the EU,” Marin said.

As expected, the situation between Ukraine and Russia rose to prominence in Brussels at the EU’s Eastern Partnership summit.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Wednesday afternoon he had discussed the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin on the situation in Ukraine and European security issues. Earlier this week, Niinistö has already discussed the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the President of the United States Joe Biden with.

“It is important that President Niinistö has good dialogue with Russia, the United States and other actors. Finland is known for our efforts to create dialogue and find solutions, ”said Marin.

According to Marin, the so-called Normandy Group has sought to influence the situation in Ukraine and find solutions. In addition to Russia and Ukraine, the group includes Germany and France.

According to Marin, the situation in Ukraine in the EU is being closely monitored. According to him, different countries have a slightly different analysis of what Russia is really aiming for.

“We exchanged views with the Eastern Partners and analyzed the situation. The debate will continue at the European Council on Thursday at an even more concrete level, ”Marin said.

EU member states In addition, the eastern partner countries Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Belarus was missing from the group, which suspended the partnership in June. In Belarus, an empty seat was left on the table between Finland and Estonia.

“The place was covered as a symbolic demonstration to the people and civil society of Belarus,” Marin said.

According to Marini, supporting the Eastern Neighborhood will contribute to stability and security in Europe as a whole.

EU leaders the summit will continue on Thursday as an internal meeting of the Union. The meeting is usually two days long, but now the long and difficult agenda is to be settled in one sitting.

The meeting is overshadowed by the news that in many countries, the number of coronary infections has skyrocketed with the omicron virus transformation.

The meeting will therefore discuss vaccines again, mainly in terms of whether existing vaccines need to be tailored for the omicron virus and in what timeframe the EU would be able to obtain such vaccines. According to an EU official source, customized vaccines could be available in April next year.

“Of course, Finland wants to make sure that joint procurement works in the future as well,” said Marin.

Already in early December, the EU Commission called on member states to speed up third-party vaccines and step up action against the coronavirus.

Several countries have reintroduced a requirement for arriving passengers to have a fresh corona test. For example, from next week, Finland will start requiring passengers arriving from outside the EU and the Schengen area who have received a full series of vaccinations with a negative test result less than 48 hours old in addition to the vaccination certificate.

Marin says he has called for more harmonized border health measures, but he says it is up to EU countries to decide.