EU | Sanna Marin about fighters: I’m not going to knock you out, and I’m not going to promise anything

The EU summit again heard the Ukrainian president’s appeal to send heavy equipment to the country. According to Marin, there should be a discussion about fighter jets in the Finnish state leadership.

Brussels

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that there should be a discussion in Finland’s leadership about whether it is possible to supply Ukraine with the fighter jets the country wants when Finland receives replacement equipment.

“This discussion has not yet taken place in the relevant institutions. We cannot escape this discussion in Finland, this has been going on in Europe for a long time,” Marin said at the press conference at the end of the EU summit on Thursday.

HS asked Marin if he himself thinks that Finland’s current Hornet fighters could be handed over to Ukraine even before the new replacement fighters arrive.

“I have not publicly taken a position on this other than the fact that the matter must be discussed in Finland, and I will not publicly knock it down nor promise anything in this regard.”

At the summit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appealed again via video link to the EU leaders in favor of increasing arms aid. Zelenskyi sent his appeal from a moving train – he had visited Kherson with Ukrainian troops.

According to information from the news agency Reuters, Zelenskyi emphasized in his speech that the EU countries must be faster than they are now in their arms assistance, or else the war could last for years. Frustration with the situation shone through the speech. According to him, there has been more slowdown than success in the joint actions of the EU and Ukraine.

“We cannot delay arms deliveries to our soldiers. We need modern aircraft, that’s what we’ve been talking about. Is there any rational reason to delay it?” Zelenskyi had asked EU leaders.

Marin’s according to Zelenskyi, he did not single out any specific type of weapon.

“Ukraine needs munitions, and I am glad that we have been able to agree together and confirm the whole of this million munitions in the conclusions. But Ukraine also needs heavier equipment, both tanks, air defense and fighter jets. All these questions are on the table.”

The EU’s foreign ministers decided on ammunition supplies on Monday, and the summit blessed the matter in the final conclusions of the meeting.

“I think a million rounds is a good start, but you have to be able to do better,” Marin said.

According to Marin, the EU countries have the will to speed up their defense industry, but now it should reach a concrete level, so that Ukraine gets the help it needs and so that the EU countries can replenish their own stocks.

Marin’s according to Europe’s arms aid has progressed step by step in an increasingly heavy direction.

“It’s natural that this is where air defense comes into play and fighter jets also come to the fore, because Ukraine now needs equipment with which it can push Russian troops out and not just equipment with which it can keep the front line as it is now,” said Marin.

“We know that Ukraine especially wants Western fighters, especially for maintaining its longer-term defense capabilities. That is why this consideration is being made, and I myself am ready for this to be considered in Finland as well.”

Thursday The EU summit proceeded at a record pace. Chairman of the meeting Charles Michel received a lot of criticism for the chaotic running of the summit in February, as a result of which the one-day meeting lasted until four in the morning.

Now the grip was clearly improved. However, this time the meeting will also last for two days. The euro summit will be held on Friday, the topic of which will be the economic situation in the euro area. The meeting will be held in a broad composition, so to speak, which means that countries other than those that use the euro will also participate.