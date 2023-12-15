EU sanctions | The expropriation of Helsinki Hall from the Russian oligarchs is closer again

On Thursday, the summit of political leaders also reached an agreement on the EU's next enlargement steps, but the 50 billion euro support pot for Ukraine is still not agreed upon.

Finland is now very likely to get more support to open the Helsinki arena back to the public, it became clear on the night between Thursday and Friday in Brussels. The reason is the political agreement reached by the EU member states on the new sanctions package against Russia.

The former home arena of the ice hockey team Jokers has been sitting empty in Helsinki since last spring, when Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine. Some of the arena's owners and background influencers belong to the Russian president Vladimir Putin close circle.

STT told earlier based on several sources, that the sanctions package prepared ways to get assets like the arena, either for better or for worse, from Russian oligarchs on whom the EU has targeted sanctions. The political agreement on sanctions is a new move towards this.

In practice, for a limited period of time, the owners listed on the embargo could sell the frozen property, so that the property that changed its shape would still remain frozen. The package has also been designed to provide support for expropriations, if assets such as the Helsinki arena cannot be made available to the public with favor.

Among the owners of the hall on the EU sanctions list are the oligarch brothers Arcade and Boris Rotenberg mixed Gennady Timchenko, who are intertwined close to Putin. Boris Rotenberg's son is also subject to US sanctions Roma and businessman Kai Paananenwho influence the board of the arena's background company.

The enforcement agency has not frozen the hall, but the shares of the embargoed oligarchs. The Rotenberg brothers and Timchenko own Arena Events Oy through their own companies, which entitles them to a dominant position in Helsinki Arena's background company, Helsinki Halli Oy.

Political the agreement on the new sanctions package was reached in Brussels, where the political leaders of the EU have gathered since Thursday for a high-spirited summit. The most important part of the meeting will be the different means of support for Ukraine at the same time that finding unity in supporting Ukraine has been stumbling in both Europe and the United States.

The new sanctions package still needs to be approved by the EU Council of Ministers, even though a political agreement on the package has now been found. In addition, in Vienna, the jurisprudence of the sanctions package still wants to be blamed in some respects.

Hungary was previously considered the biggest opponent of the sanctions package, but it would have been ready to accept the package as early as Tuesday. At that time, Austria did not bend to a political agreement.

From the point of view of Finns, the greatest interest in the new sanctions solutions has been focused on the Helsinki arena, but internationally the greatest interest in the content of the package has been elsewhere. The subjects of interest have been, among other things, the ban on the sale of Russian diamonds and a new measure preventing evasion of sanctions.