W.he last week between the West and China goes far beyond the human rights issues that arise in the province of Xinjiang. The fact that the European Union, the United States, Great Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the People’s Republic in concerted action is an alliance of the old West against the new power in Asia; that Australia and New Zealand expressed their approval extends this coalition into the much-cited Indo-Pacific region. This has not existed in this form for a long time.

In substance, the sanctions are largely symbolic. Nobody in Brussels or Washington will be under the illusion that anything noteworthy will change in the situation of the Uyghurs if four provincial officials are no longer allowed to travel to Europe or keep accounts here (they probably don’t have any). Beijing’s top man in the region allegedly did not even want to target the EU in order to avoid major diplomatic entanglements.

Beijing is not afraid of escalation

That didn `t work. China immediately retaliated, and it is most noticeable that the Chinese measures are more extensive than the European ones. Translated from the language of diplomacy, this means: Beijing shows that it is ready to escalate.

In Brussels, some took it as a kind of award, based on the motto: kicked dog barks. But it can also be read as a sign that China regards the whole thing as a fundamental question. The EU should be told that the People’s Republic will not tolerate any criticism from abroad.

All of this has only to do with the cause of the fate of the poor Muslim minority in northwest China. At its core, this is about a strategic struggle that gradually encompasses all of world politics. After years of growth, China feels strong enough to stand up to the West.

A cultural-political challenge

This was also seen recently when the party cadre responsible for foreign policy explained to the American Secretary of State Blinken that neither the United States nor the Western world represent international public opinion. It is very clear that China wants to challenge the West not only economically and militarily, but now also culturally and politically: authoritarian rule versus free democracies.

It’s been called a “new cold war,” but the comparison is misleading in one way. There was also a dispute over human rights between the West and the Soviet Union, but it took place between two relatively closed economic blocs that did not have major trade ties.



Warehouse in Dabancheng, Xinjiang Province. Officially, such camps are used for vocational training and, according to human rights activists, for re-education.

The power struggle between China and the West, which is currently building, is taking place in the age of globalization, in which the most important economic areas are closely connected. China, the EU and the United States are each other’s greatest trading partners. This creates dependencies and vulnerabilities, as not only Trump has noticed.

America has already decided where to stand in this major conflict. The old world power wants to contain the rise of the new and prevent it from catching up with it. This is made easier for the Americans by their trade deficit. Under Biden, the official slogan is no longer “America first”, but the Democrats will not return to the old model of free trade.

Much speaks in favor of closing ranks with America

For years the foreign policy establishment in Washington has been preparing for geostrategic competition with China. As East Asia’s military guarantor power, the Americans have little choice.

And Europe? For Germany in particular, the calculation is not as clear-cut as the front-line position in Xinjiang suggests. Export is the most important pillar of German prosperity, it plays an incomparably greater role for us than it does for America. It is not without reason that the German government campaigned for the investment agreement that the EU recently concluded with Beijing.

On the other hand, we still export slightly more to the United States than to China, and most of all, our security depends on the Atlantic Alliance. Regardless of the question of values, that speaks in favor of closing ranks with America.

But it will come at a price, as seen in Beijing’s angry reaction to EU sanctions. And that was ridiculous compared to what a new trade war could bring, let alone a military battle over Taiwan or in the South China Sea. Would Germany, which is sending a frigate to Asia in the summer, also stand on America’s side in these cases?

It’s like Russia, America and Nord Stream 2. You can’t have two weddings at the same time. Are we ready for such decisions?