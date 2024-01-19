Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh: members of the group have been sanctioned by different countries since the start of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran

Six new people were added to the list of those sanctioned by the European Union (EU) for involvement in financing Hamas, including a member of the terrorist group's cabinet, Musa Muhammad Salim Dudim, identified as the person responsible for raising investments for Hamas's activities. Palestinian militia. The information was published in the block's Official Gazette, this Friday (19).

The other five sanctioned are a Sudanese citizen, a Jordanian and three Lebanese. They all work in the management of companies linked to Hamas finances or currency exchange companies in Sudan, Lebanon and Algeria, which, according to the EU, are used to launder or transfer money to the Gaza-based group.

The measure allows the bloc to freeze any assets that these figures have on European territory and prevent their entry into allied countries. This week, the European Union had already imposed sanctions on the leader of Hamas in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar, accused of terrorism. As a result, no company or individual in the block will be able to provide funds to it.