European Union members have agreed to new sanctions against Iran, accused of supplying drones to Russia, the bloc’s Czech presidency announced in a tweet. “The EU ambassadors have agreed to act against entities that supply Iranian drones that hit Ukraine,” he declared.

“EU states have decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and an entity responsible for drone deliveries; The EU is also ready to extend sanctions to four other Iranian entities that were already on a previous sanctions list,” the EU described. On Wednesday (19), a sanctions list was presented to the 27 EU members. includes the Iranian company Shahed Aviation Industries, linked to the Revolutionary Guards.and three military officers.

After a closed meeting of the UN Security Council, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, read a statement saying that the drones used in Ukraine are Russian-made and that the country’s industry capacity does not must be underestimated.