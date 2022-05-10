Patriarch Cyril, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church and religious supporter of President Vladimir Putin, whose regime he described in 2012 as a “miracle of God”, is going to be included in the new package of sanctions approved by the European Commission against personalities who they support the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Moscow. Cirilo, 75 years old and whose fortune is estimated between 4,000 and 8,000 million dollars, will thus honor the nickname with which he is known in some circles, the ‘ecclesiastical oligarch’; although as has also happened with other Russian tycoons already punished by Brussels before, the sanctions may even end up reinforcing his position.

“They are going to be a medal for the patriarch. He will present them as a further justification for why Russia had to wage this war », explains Stefano Caprio, professor of Russian history and culture at the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome and a broad connoisseur of the Orthodox ecclesiastical world. “Although right now Ukraine is fighting over territorial and historical issues, the real confrontation for Russia is against the West, to try to stop globalization and its liberal ideology,” says this expert, author of the essay ‘The Glass Tsar’, published in Italian.

Before the approval of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia is confirmed, the Moscow Patriarchate has already cried out against the possibility that Cirilo may be prohibited from entering the territory of the European Union and the freezing of his assets, punishments that Brussels justifies by alleging that it is “one of the main supporters of the military aggression against Ukraine”. It is something that the patriarch demonstrates in his sermons, in which he states that Russia “has never attacked anyone in its history”, limiting itself to “protecting its borders”.

Vladimir Legoyda, spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, considers that only someone who is “completely” unaware of the history of this religious community would think that its members would allow themselves to be “intimidated” by sanctions such as those imposed by the European Union. “Ciri comes from a family whose members suffered for decades repression for their faith and moral position during the days of militant communist atheism, without fear of imprisonment,” warns the spokesman.

Elected in 2009 to lead the around 150 million faithful of the Russian Orthodox Church throughout the world, the patriarch experienced persecution in his family, as both his father and grandfather were priests who served under the Soviet dictatorship. Among Russian Orthodox priests, celibacy is not compulsory, as it is with Catholics.

The European sanctions against the spiritual leader of Moscow come at the lowest point in recent years in relations between that Church and that of Rome. They experienced a historic boost in 2016, when the meeting in Havana between Cyril and the Pope took place, an unprecedented event that marked a milestone in the ecumenical dialogue after the schism of 1054 between the Churches of East and West.

In another example of the current distance between the two religious leaders, Francis was very critical of the patriarch’s support for the invasion of Ukraine in an interview recently published by ‘Corriere della Sera’. He even claimed that Cyril had become “Putin’s altar boy.”

Criticism of Francis



Although Jorge Mario Bergoglio maintained a certain balance by also censuring NATO for “barking at Russia’s doors”, the interview provoked protests from the Russian Church, which called it “deplorable”. Thus, he considered that the Catholic leader used “a wrong tone” towards Cyril, which hinders “constructive dialogue” between the two Churches.

For Professor Caprio, however, what would have been surprising was that Pope Francis did not express himself in those terms: «Francis is very angry about the patriarch’s position regarding Ukraine. He tries to maintain relations, but has forced the tone a bit to try to stop the war. That is why he has also shown his intention to meet with Putin ».

In the opinion of the professor of Russian history and culture at the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome, Bergoglio’s words do not imply “a serious offense” and it is foreseeable that relations between the Vatican and the Moscow Patriarchate will be recomposed when the fighting ceases. “To get out of the isolation he has entered with the war, Cirilo will need the Pope, who can act as a mediator to show that Russia does not accept the prevailing mentality in the West of a globalization led by the United States,” says Caprio.

In this antagonism against Washington, Moscow hopes to seduce the rest of the world, for which the Holy See will be very useful. «Many countries in Latin America, Africa or Asia may be in line with the Russian conception of the world. They are the countries where the Catholic Church has most of its faithful, so Rome could align itself with that idea ».