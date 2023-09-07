Government, early and European elections: this is what is behind Salvini’s attack on Gentiloni

The day before yesterday we were writing about the maneuvers that the Count Gentiloni was performing in Brussels to screw Giorgia Meloni and the government, a bold but not far-fetched hypothesis ( read the article here ) and just yesterday evening an attack on the EU commissioner for the economy came out led by Matthew Salvini on the margins of a conference in Rome by Acea. “He seems to be a foreigner, who plays in another shirt,” said the leader of the League. “It is essential to have European commissioners who defend the interests of the country”. “On the issues of housing, work, the car, mobility, security, immigration, the next European legislature will be the one for which one lives or survives“.

And then again: “I am thinking of insane topics such as the plastic tax, made against Italian industry, which is one of the greenest. Instead of helping you, they tax you”. In our article, we proposed the hypothesis that Gentiloni could get involved in driving a executive of transition in the case the Meloni decides to go to early elections next year to consolidate in the centre-right. A hypothesis launched by Luigi Bisignani at the Affaritaliani.it event, La Piazza.

This is because -according to the essayist-the leader is losing her edge and government action is becoming muddled as powerful internal enemies prepare to battle the Europeans. Gentiloni -for his part- didn’t take it very sportingly and replied angrily: “The Italian commissioner has the confidence of the Italian government ‘by definition‘”, obviously supported by all the opposition.

The point that the arrogant Conte does not evaluate it is that this syllogism of yours is by no means automatic: the commissioner has the trust of the government if he serves Italy’s interests, otherwise he is replaced with another more functional one, so as not to go around with words.

