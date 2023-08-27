Salvini to Tajani: you have to be very careful about ports

With respect to the question of the privatization of the ports, the Minister of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini – speaking at La Piazza – The Common Good of Ceglie Messapica – replied to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani inviting him to “be very careful”. “You have to be very careful in ports,” Salvini said in connection. “There are already Chinese presences in other Italian and European ports. Before opening the doors wide to those who see us as colonies and as a land of conquest, I would be careful”, he added.

Government: Salvini, with Meloni on the farm, but no politics

During the meeting with Meloni in a new farm in Ceglie Messapica “nothing political: there was his daughter, there was my daughter. We spent two hours, one afternoon in friendship. When we have to talk about politics we do it at Palazzo Chigi or in ministries”. Matteo Salvini says it in connection with the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi).

Reforms: Salvini, premier election and stronger country autonomy

“In four years the Italians will judge me on the basis of facts. Autonomy together with the direct election of the prime minister will make the country stronger. Autonomy, especially for the South, will allow us to waste less and be more efficient”. Matteo Salvini says it in connection with the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica.

EU: Salvini, the right wing must not exclude Le Pen to win

“The centre-right won united in Italy. If it wants to win, it must also be united in Europe. If you start saying, no with Le Pen, no with Afd, then you won’t win”. Matteo Salvini says it in connection with the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. “Le Pen represents the first party in France”, underlines Salvini again.

Vannacci: Salvini, you can’t buy a book but no censorship

“If anyone doesn’t like General Vannacci’s ideas, do without reading his book”. Matteo Salvini says it in connection with the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. “The work of fellow ministers, like Crosetto, I do not allow myself to judge”, adds Salvini, “I respect the choice, but saying this book yes and this book no is not from a free and democratic country”, he adds.

Subscribe to the newsletter

