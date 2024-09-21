EU, Salvini: “European common debt? I am against it”

“I am against” the common European debt proposed by the Draghi report on competitiveness. “The common debt, with Italy growing more than others, smacks of: ‘I’m going to fix other people’s problems’.” This was said by the leader of the League and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, in Milan at the banquet to collect signatures of solidarity against the Open Arms trial in Palermo.

“If the damned Russia-Ukraine conflict were to end, the boom, the economic attractiveness for Italy would clearly be remarkable”, commented the Deputy Prime Minister.