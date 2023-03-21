MEXICO CITY Mar 20, 2023 .- The Secretary of Agriculture of the United States, Tom Vilsack, maintained that the plan on the implementation of labeling “Product of USA” incorporated into the meat it will not lead to a trade dispute.

Vilsack said that what is relevant about this labeling is that it would be placed voluntarily, that is, for the producers who decide to incorporate it into their meatand that it will be clear to consumers, according to the medium Agri-Press.

This label, which distinguishes the American made food of those that are not, would apply to the beef, pork, poultry, and eggs sold in the US market.

Vilsack considered that there is no legal reason for anyone to question a voluntary label’s ability to accurately represent to consumers what they think it means. That is, that the animal from which the meat was born, raised and slaughtered, and not only processed, in USA.

Although the Secretary said that he will not leave again at the request of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as it happened a few years ago and where he won Mexico and Canada against USA, Country and its maple leaf neighbor don’t share Vilsack’s idea. Both Mexico and Canada are concerned that this distinction will also have an impact on the export of live animals.

“Mexico and Canada have issued statements seeking more information on the United States product label proposed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)“said Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute.

“They have also expressed concern that, although it is a voluntary label, the proposed rule may result in the segregation of live animals and meat exports from their countries.”