E.It was a long and hard struggle until the EU linked the allocation of money from the budget and the Corona fund to compliance with the rule of law. All declared themselves the winners: Orbán and Morawiecki, because they believe that the rule of law mechanism has been weakened enough and that they have bought time until the decision before the European Court of Justice. Merkel, because she has something on the credit side for her presidency.

In the end there will be a mechanism that will not save the democracies in the member states, but will create another instrument against corrupt machinations in the allocation of EU funds and the dismantling of the independent judiciary. This is the success of the parliaments because they stood firm and remained closed!

Big expectations – big disappointment

There were great expectations of the German Council Presidency to break the blockades in the rule of law mechanism. European Minister Michael Roth fought hard for the rule of law and established a regular rule of law check in the Council. However, when it came to the question of how the distribution of money was linked to the rule of law, the heads of state and government took the lead. As a result, a unanimous solution had to be found at the July summit. The result: a vague compromise. Instead of the Commission’s sanction plans only being able to be stopped by a qualified majority of the member states, a qualified majority is now required to implement sanctions.



It got even worse: In the further negotiations with the European Parliament, the Council submitted a proposal that was not a rule of law but a pure anti-corruption mechanism: The independence of the judiciary was among other things deleted as a criterion, including the reference to the basic democratic values ​​according to Article 2 of the EU treaty suddenly disappeared.

There were increasing signals that Chancellor Merkel would weaken the rule of law even further in order to get through the budget and aid fund. This is an expression of years of appeasement by the heads of state and government towards the destroyers of democracy, who see the EU only as a community of the market, but not as one of the values.

The parliaments were the salvation

In this situation, the parliaments were the salvation. In motions and petitions, parliamentarians from the European Parliament and from the national parliaments repeatedly appealed to the German Council Presidency not to give way to Orbán. The European Parliament made it clear across political groups: With us there will be no EU budget without a real rule of law mechanism. All major parliamentary groups – including Manfred Weber and his EPP parliamentary group – stood here closely together and withstood the pressure from the nation states, which in the midst of the crisis were pushing for the aid funds to be paid out quickly. Our great respect goes to the MPs from countries such as Italy and Spain, who urgently need the money and still have not been bought. Precisely because a market without values ​​is ultimately worthless. The negotiators of the European Parliament reached an agreement that at least makes the independence of the courts a condition again and refers to the basic values ​​from Article 2.

But the appeasement continues. Despite the worst hostility from Fidesz MP Tamás Deutsch, who compared Manfred Weber to the Gestapo, the EPP does not throw him out. On the contrary: CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt speaks out against the exclusion of Fidesz from the EPP. None of the three applicants for the CDU chairmanship have shown a clear stance against Orbán, and there is a booming silence from the Adenauer house. While Fidesz is dismantling fundamental rights and embezzling EU funds, this membership continues to grant them absolution. If the conservatives still value their values, expulsion remains the only logical consequence.

Whether this agreement will also be a victory for the rule of law in Europe is now up to the EU Commission. It has to trigger and apply the mechanism. If the money no longer goes to national governments that are hostile to fundamental values, it must go to local authorities and projects that are on the side of democracy and the rule of law. The parliaments, as the chambers of the heart of democracy, will continue to fight for it by their side.