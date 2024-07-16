Pe: Metsola, unpredictable future; I will work with all of you

Roberta Metsola has been reconfirmed as President of the European Parliament. The Maltese obtained the absolute majority of votes cast in the European Parliament with over 500 votes.

“We have learned in this past term that the future is anything but predictable, but I will continue to work with all of you to address the challenges when they come,” he had said shortly before in his re-election speech.

Watch Metsola’s speech here

Pe: Metsola, if you trust me I won’t disappoint you

“I am proud to be here, if you trust me I will not disappoint you,” Metsola said in closing her speech for the re-candidacy for a second term. Her speech was greeted with a standing ovation from a good part of the chamber, except the left wing, which nominated Irene Montero.