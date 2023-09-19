Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/18/2023 – 19:04

European Union (EU) financial institutions need to closely monitor the impact of rising interest rates and prepare for a deterioration in asset quality, say Europe’s three main supervisory bodies (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA, known as ESAs).

According to the authorities, financial institutions must also monitor the risk of inflation, because it leads to increased expenses and increased financing costs, as a consequence of higher interest rates. It is also essential to improve risk management and governance mechanisms, “in particular in relation to liquidity risk and interest rate risk”, say the ESAs.

In a note, the authorities point out that the European financial system remains very susceptible to exogenous shocks and market uncertainties, and that it is going through a period of high uncertainty, “which requires vigilance on the part of everyone”.