Does the European Union smoke a more powerful force for military operations? The EU defense ministers discussed this in person on Thursday for the first time in a year and a half in Brussels. The initiative came from 14 member states, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the military heavyweights. They advertised a "first entry force", an emergency force for an "immediate, short-term deployment scenario". This should initially consist of an army component in brigade strength and a naval component, a total of 5,000 men. Later they could be supplemented by the air force and support forces.

The suggestion comes from a four-page long discussion paper that is available to the FAZ. It is a contribution made by the 14 states to strengthening European security and defense policy. The debate about this runs under the heading of “strategic compass”. Last year, the intelligence services of the member states carried out a joint threat analysis for the first time. Now we are talking about the consequences of this, in four areas: crisis management, resilience, defense industry and partnerships. The paper relates to crisis management, the topic of the defense ministers on Thursday.

So far only smaller battlegroups

With the European External Action Service (EEAS), the 14 states have entered open doors. “We have to learn to speak the language of power,” says a senior official, quoting Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs representative. “If we want to become an important security service provider, then we need this ability of a rapid reaction force.” The size of 5,000 soldiers is “an ambitious goal”, but it can be achieved. It should be checked whether the battlegroups, which the EU has so far, could be absorbed into the reaction force. The member states always have two battle groups available for EU missions: one in the north and one in the south of the Union. Each of these consists of an infantry battalion and other support forces, a total of at least 1,500 soldiers from several countries. It has been around since 2007 and rotates every six months.

However, they have never been used. France repeatedly insisted on it; Paris could have used the force to fight terrorist groups in the Sahel region. Germany, however, was always too sensitive, Berlin actually only wanted to train multinational forces. Others, like the Eastern Europeans, pointed to the cost. The troop providers are always responsible for these, while the costs can be passed on for operations decided jointly by the council. The willingness to take over the leadership of a battlegroup decreased more and more. Most recently, the Bundeswehr even had to extend its deployment by three months because there was no successor.