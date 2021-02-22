The EU responds to the affront. His relationship with Russia continues to border the abyss. The Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-seven, with the express recommendation of their High Representative Josep Borrell – shaken by his visit to Moscow at the beginning of the month – took on Monday the political decision to increase sanctions against the Kremlin for the imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni. They thus clear the way to activate a new battery of measures – freezing of funds in community territory or veto to freedom of movement, among them – with which Europe launches that new regime of punishments that it approved at the end of last year to respond to the serious human rights violations. 177 people and 48 Russian entities are already on the similar blacklist, albeit due to the conflict with Ukraine.

The next step will be to develop a list of individuals who will be penalized and in which not only Russian officials would appear, but also from other regimes in which the same reactionary drift can be seen. A way to soften a message with which the Twenty-seven would have managed to save two sensibilities: that of those who demanded greater rigor against the Kremlin – countries of central and eastern Europe – and that of those who do not want to blow up all the bridges – Germany , France or Spain-.

Gonzalez Laya



React, contain and cooperate. Those were the terms used by Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya. «React to the deterioration of the rule of law and freedoms in Russia; contain the Russian attempts to divide the EU, because we send a message of unity.

And here particular variables would come into play such as the German-Russian project of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but also cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus. Or, what is the same, the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine. «Spain has been very clear. All vaccines are welcome, but provided they have obtained the authorization »from the European Medicines Agency.

The decision of the European ministers was preceded from Moscow with a message via Twitter from the Russian Foreign Department in which they charged Borrell again. Ironically, it was argued that “the lessons he offers Russia about Navalni would sound more appropriate if he taught them from the streets of Barcelona”, clearly alluding to the wave of riots against the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél.