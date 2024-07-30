EU: State-law report results inclusive process

“The annual Rule of Law Report follows a consolidated methodology and is the result of an inclusive process with Member States and stakeholders.” This was stated by a spokesperson for the European Commission, who confirmed receipt of the letter from the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, addressed to President Ursula von der Leyen, in which “the instrumentalization of the contents of the report on the rule of law by some media” is denounced.

The European Commission chooses not to ignite the clash on the text that had caused discussion even before the troubled vote for the encore of the German. But it recalls that the report is the mirror of “multiple exchanges” political and is based on “a variety of sources” and on the collaboration of all the Twenty-seven. Including Italy with which “there has always been an open dialogue”.

The teams of European Commissioners Vera Jourova and Didier Reynders, as the Minister for EU Affairs Raffaele Fitto also explained on the day of the publication of the report, worked closely with the member states throughout the year: 640 meetings with national authorities, independent bodies, interested parties and civil society were needed to draft the text. Discussions that in Italy were concentrated above all in the week between 12 and 16 February.

In Italy, however, the majority and opposition readings of the EU document and Meloni’s reactions are diametrically opposed.

The Commission’s “light” response was also due to the full understanding that Meloni needed to make a decisive move to reject the legal observations made and start a counter-narrative.

Rai: Montaruli (FdI), Meloni’s letter to VdL re-establishes the truth

“From 2015 to today, the current opposition, which was firmly in government in the last legislature, has never felt the need to change the Renzi law, and this simply because it does not represent a danger to anyone. The letter that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, sent to Ursula Von der Leyen is against those who, animated by anti-Italian sentiments, distort reality by spreading fake news in Europe rather than defending our nation. The left, in fact, construct and spread lies simply because they would like to continue to prevent pluralism in Rai, as they did when they excluded, in a disturbing way, Fratelli d’Italia from the Board of Directors of the Company, then the only opposition in Parliament. Thanks to Giorgia Meloni, the truth is re-established but above all the prestige and honorability of Italy”. This was declared by the Fratelli d’Italia deputy, Augusta Montaruli, vice president of the Rai Supervisory Commission.