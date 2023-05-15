The European Commission increased, this Monday (15), its projection of economic growth for the euro zone in 2023, due to a “better than expected” start to the year, in a context of slowdown in energy prices and improvements in supply chains.

The European Executive also revised upwards the inflation estimate for 2023 in the euro zone to 5.8% (+0.2 points) and bets that it will remain at a high level after the peak reached last year.

The European Commission now forecasts a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 1.1% in 2023 (+0.2 percentage points compared to the last estimate of mid-February) and 1.6% in 2024 (+0.1 percentage point), in the 20 countries that share the single currency.

The same trend is observed for the European Union (EU) as a whole, whose growth would be 1% (+0.2 point) in 2023 and 1.7% (+0.1 point) in 2024.

“The European economy continues to demonstrate its resilience in a difficult global context,” the Commission said in a statement.

“More moderate energy prices, the reduction of supply restrictions”, after the logistical blockades inherited from the pandemic, as well as a “robust job market” supported “moderate economic growth in the first quarter, dissipating fears of recession”, underlined.

Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Europeans can “be proud of the bloc’s remarkable resilience”. “It’s not a small result, considering the blows taken,” he added.

Eurozone GDP increased slightly (+0.1%) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, when it had stagnated. For the EU as a whole, growth also returned, with an increase of 0.3% after a 0.1% drop in the fourth quarter of 2022.

– Robust job market –

Another piece of good news is that the job market is “the strongest it’s been in decades” and is likely to remain so, despite weak growth, Gentiloni said.

The eurozone unemployment rate reached an all-time low in March, at 6.5% of the working population.

However, headwinds persist, including the consumer price index.

The Commission has revised upwards its inflation projections in the eurozone for 2023 to 5.8% (+0.2 points) and 6.7% in the EU (+0.3 points).

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, affected by the war in Ukraine, underlying inflation is still worrisome and hits hard at household purchasing power.

This situation marks the continuation of monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB), whose priority is to bring inflation to the 2% target.

This policy results in an increase in the cost of credit for families and companies, which in turn puts a brake on consumption and investment.

Southern EU countries are doing better than northern ones as the service sector suffers less than manufacturing.

Portugal and Greece (2.4%), Spain (1.9%) and Italy (1.2%) would record growth above the average this year. The German economy, the traditional European engine, would grow by just 0.2%, while the French would grow by 0.7%.