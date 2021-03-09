No other EU country is publicly attacked in Russia like Germany. This is shown by a report by the EU.

Brussels – According to an EU study, Germany is the main target of Russian disinformation campaigns. In a new report published by the EU’s Foreign Service in Brussels, it says: “No other EU member state is being attacked more violently than Germany”.

According to the report, Russia is conducting systematic campaigns at the political level and with the help of media close to the Kremlin, through which a distorted image of Germany is propagated. Since the end of 2015, investigators from the EU Foreign Service have found more than 700 examples of targeted Russian disinformation about Germany.

Distortion of reality: Germany as the mastermind of actions against Russia or a stupid puppet

These were in the database EU vs Disinfo listed. In contrast, only around 300 examples could be found for France in the same period – that is, less than half. Italy has been attacked 170 times and Spain only around 40 times for spreading disinformation in Russia. Publicly available media reports and statements served as the basis for this analysis.

The report states that the Kremlin creates an intellectual image of Germany in which “there are a few reasonable voices in a chorus of irrational ‘Russophobia'”. This problem is shown on the basis of a large number of documents from the Russian media. Germany is often portrayed either as a mastermind of actions against Russia or as a stupid puppet.

Dissemination of disinformation in politics and the media: Case of a Russian family in Berlin

In other areas, too, targeted disinformation is being disseminated in the Russian media. For example, since the beginning of April several newspapers have been discussing the case of a Russian family in Berlin whose children were taken into custody by the authorities because their well-being was at risk. According to the EU report, the media and politicians have repeatedly accused the German authorities of systematically and deliberately suppressing Russians in Germany.

In addition, reports from the media close to the government assume that German authorities gave “instructions” to Alexej Navalny’s wife, Julia Nawalnaya, on her most recent trip to Germany. Or falsified documents are used to claim that Nawalnya is a German citizen.

Disinformation campaigns in Russia with simultaneous restraint in Germany: political tactics?

The EU report states that Russia is “duplicitous”, as the disinformation campaigns are often not disseminated in the German-language offerings of the Russian media. The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry would show themselves ready to talk, but at the same time tolerate or even promote the disinformation campaigns and thereby allow attacks on Germany and other EU countries. This leads to uncertainty and discord, which gives Russian officials more room for maneuver.

The relationship between the EU and Russia has been tense for years and has deteriorated increasingly. It was only at the beginning of March that the EU imposed sanctions on high-ranking Russian state officials in response to the conviction of the first poisoned and then imprisoned opposition activist Alexej Navalny. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the subject of international criticism for years for isolating, threatening and murdering critical journalists, activists and opposition activists. (dpa / Astrid Theil)