Brussels (agencies)

The European Union decided to renew the mandate of its mission to assist in the management of the Libyan border “Eupam” until the end of June 2023.

The European Union said, in a statement, that it had entrusted the mission in the next two years with the tasks of assisting the relevant Libyan authorities in building security infrastructure, especially in the field of border management, law enforcement and criminal justice. He explained that the mission’s tasks also include coordinating and implementing projects concluded with international partners in the mission’s fields of specialization. The mission’s missions to help manage the Libyan border “YOPAM” began in May 2013.