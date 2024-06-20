In the window from 6 to 9 June, the citizens of the 27 member states will vote for the renewal of the European Parliament

Renew: “The group has expanded today following the confirmation that the newly elected MEP Yvan Verougstraete will be joining us, together with his Belgian centrist and progressive force les Engagés”

The Group of European Conservatives and Reformists in the European Parliament (Ecr) reaches the 83 members and it is attested as third group in the European Chamber. Ansa reports it.

At the group meeting today in Brussels new MEPs were admitted from Denmark, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania And Romania. The Renew liberal group in the European Parliament reaches the 81 members and it is currently confirmed as fourth group in the European Chamber behind the ECR Conservatives, which rose to 83 members yesterday. The new Belgian MEP Yvan Verougstraete, from the centre-right party Les Engagés, who left the EPP, was welcomed at the meeting of the political family today in Brussels.

“The Renew Europe group has expanded today following the confirmation that the newly elected MEP Yvan Verougstraete will be joining us, together with “his”Belgian centrist and progressive force les Engagésthe most pro-European political family in this House”, said the president of Renew, Valerie Hayerunderlining that the group is “ready to shape a new EU suited to the challenges of the twenty-first century: competitiveness, defense and rule of law are our DNA“.

“We have decided to respond to the appeal of European Democratic Party, who sits in Parliament in the Renew group, and represents the humanist and most progressive wing of the country. It is also a question of honesty towards voters and citizens”, he commented Verougstraetehighlighting that the current line of Ppe now “it corresponds less to us”.