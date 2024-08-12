EU Commissioner Breton reminds Musk of responsibility before interview with Trump

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said he sent billionaire businessman Elon Musk a letter warning him about liability for “harmful content” ahead of the broadcast of an interview with former US President Donald Trump. Breton wrote about this in social networks X.

“With a large audience comes a large responsibility. Given the risk of potentially dangerous content being amplified in the EU due to events with large audiences around the world, I have written to Elon Musk,” the European Commissioner warned.

Breton clarified that in his document he reminded Musk of the need to comply with the EU law on digital services regarding the timely removal of harmful content, as well as respect for freedom of speech and ensuring pluralism in the presentation of any information.

Earlier, Elon Musk at one of the events called on billionaires to ask their friends to vote for the US presidential candidate, former American leader Donald Trump.

In July, it became known that the American businessman made a donation to the election campaign of Republican Trump.

In May, it was reported that the former US leader was ready to make Musk his consultant if he wins the presidential election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security.