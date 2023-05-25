Court considers legitimate action by the European Union regulatory body in investigation into data use

The General Court of Europe, based in Luxembourg, rejected on Wednesday (May 24, 2023) Meta’s appeal against the regulatory body of the European Union. The court found requests for information related to its investigation into Facebook’s data use and management to be legitimate. The information is from Reuters.

“The General Court finds that Meta Platforms Ireland has not successfully demonstrated that the request to provide documents to be identified by search terms went beyond what was necessary or that the establishment of a virtual data room failed to ensure that sensitive personal data was sufficiently protected”, said the court in announcement.

The goal he was fined 1.2 billion euros (approximately R$ 6.5 billion at current exchange rate) by EU regulators for storing and transferring personal data of European Facebook users to US servers, which is prohibited by European regulation.

The European Data Protection Board announced the fine in a statement on Monday (May 22, 2023) saying it followed an investigation into Facebook by the Irish Data Protection Commission, the main regulator overseeing Meta’s operations in Europe. .