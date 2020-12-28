EU Rejection of Erasmus annoys Finnish MEPs – This is how they comment on the trade deal that was born on Christmas Eve

Finnish MEPs do not give the EU big style points in the negotiations, but consider the agreement to be a better option than a sudden difference.

Brussels

Finns MEPs, or MEPs, like Christmas Eve contract Between Britain and the EU as a good compromise on the situation that would have arisen without the agreement.

The European Parliament will vote on the agreement in February or March. Member countries gave on Monday preliminary approval of the Trade Agreement and its provisional application pending final ratification.

“Everyone always returns from the negotiating table as winners, this time too. But if you consider the reference level, ie the non-contractual status, then this can be counted as a significant profit, ”says the Mauri Pekkarinen.

Mauri Pekkarinen, MEP from the Center.­

The British-EU agreement ensures that trade in goods will continue without tariffs and trade quotas. However, bureaucracy is increasing at borders, which can eventually raise prices. Online shopping to the UK will be valid in the future terms of trade with third countries, including customs duties.

The services and financial services sectors, among others, were excluded from the agreement.

“This is a thin deal where many things have been swept under the rug. They can’t stay there forever. This means many further negotiations and ingredients for the fraying, ”the Social Democrats Eero Heinäluoma picture.

Eero Heinäluoma MEP from the Social Democrats.­

Heinäluoma has chaired a working group in Parliament to consider money laundering regulations. When financial services were not agreed now, discussions will continue.

“It remains to be seen how Britain will commit to EU money laundering legislation or whether it wants lower standards of supervision.”

Concerns about the “dumping economy” also apply to labor regulations. According to Heinäluoma, only the future will show whether Britain wants a competitive advantage for its own companies by lowering labor standards.

In the agreement does not define future EU-Britain cooperation in foreign and defense policy.

“This created a clear gap between Britain and the EU,” Pekkarinen describes.

The agreement does not force Britain to follow EU standards. However, it obliges the parties to keep regulation on an equal footing. If the parties feel that the other party is violating a level playing field, a dispute settlement procedure may be initiated. Penalties can be, for example, customs duties.

However, disputes will not be resolved in the European Court of Justice, which was an important point of negotiation for Britain.

“It seems that the most important issues for Finland related to the operating conditions of companies, trade and traffic are included in the agreement. But it is clear that more bureaucracy and costs for companies ’exports and imports will come as Britain secedes from the internal market,” the Coalition Party said. Henna Virkkunen commented.

Coalition MEP Henna Virkkunen.­

The Greens Ville Niinistö according to, much depends on which direction Britain is now taking, for example in environmental and working life regulation. Niinistö points out that the agreement, for example, does not eliminate the possibility of tax competition.

Britain has said it will set up its own emissions trading, which the agreement promises to link to EU emissions trading. In December, Britain also announced its ambitious climate target of reducing its emissions by 68% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

“Britain, on the other hand, has not been very ambitious in chemicals legislation or water protection. It may be that, for example, in the environmental standards of agricultural policy, Britain and the EU will separate, ”Niinistö reflects.

Ville Niinistö, Member of the Greens.­

As one of the biggest failures, Niinistö, like almost all other Finnish parliamentarians, raises Britain’s exit from the Erasmus student exchange program. Britain justified the departure on cost grounds.

“I myself have been a year in London as an Erasmus student. The decision is sad for civil society, as exchange is a very concrete part of mobility, ”says Niinistö.

Rkp: n Member of the European Parliament Nils Torvalds describes the end of the Erasmus program in Britain as “shameful”.

“A really silly failure. Britain will continue in part in EU research programs, but now it will not take responsibility for future researchers, ”he says.

Rils MEP Nils Torvalds.­

Another stigma in the negotiations, Torvalds sees a last-minute twist on fishing.

“Fishing is an extremely small part of the British and EU economies. Now the small politics went ahead of the negotiations. ”

Finnish parliamentarians believe that the agreement will be approved by the European Parliament, although its agreement remains on the chalk lines.

Basic Finns Laura Huhtasaari vote in favor of the agreement.

“The agreement is not perfect, but a pretty good compromise for the UK. The agreement will allow the UK to regain its legal sovereignty while continuing free trade in goods with the EU, which, according to Brexit intimidators, was supposed to be an impossible equation. ”

Laura Huhtasaari MEP from Basic Finns.­

According to Huhtasaari, Finland should see Britain’s difference with the EU as “an encouraging example and feel the readiness of Denmark and Sweden to start a joint process of resignation from the Union.”

Heinäluoma does not share “very big style points with anyone” in the negotiation process, but welcomes the fact that the EU front has remained united.

“This provides a good starting point for difficult issues to come.”

RKP’s Torvals sees that the path to Britain was also paved for Britain.

“Everyone is relieved that an agreement was reached. The question is when will they come back. ”